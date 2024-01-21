2024 All-Star captains, final Skills lineup announced

NEW YORK / TORONTO – The National Hockey League today announced the final two competitors for the 2024 NHL® All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, as well as 2024 NHL® All-Star team captains and celebrity captains who will be drafting their 11-Player teams during the 2024 Tim Hortons NHL Player Draft, part of NHL All-Star Thursday™, taking place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. ET (Sportsnet, TVA Sports, ESPN2).

Tickets are available here.

Global superstar Justin Bieber; Toronto-born actor Will Arnett; Canadian multi-platinum singer, songwriter, and dancer Tate McRae; and Grammy Award-winning musician Michael Bublé will join in the NHL All-Star festivities in Toronto as celebrity captains for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 3, at 3 p.m. ET (Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports, ABC, ESPN+).

All-Star Team Captains and Celebrity Captains Pairings

Team Matthews will be captained by Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews, with Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly serving as assistant captain and Bieber serving as the celebrity captain. Team Matthews will wear blue NHL All-Star jerseys.

Team McDavid will be captained by Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid, with Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl serving as assistant captain and Arnett serving as celebrity captain. Team McDavid will wear white NHL All-Star jerseys.

Team Hughes will be co-captained by New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes and his older brother, Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes, and with Bublé serving as the celebrity captain. Team Hughes will wear red NHL All-Star jerseys.

Team MacKinnon will be captained by Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon, with Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar serving as assistant captain and McRae serving as the celebrity captain. Team MacKinnon will wear yellow NHL All-Star jerseys.

The four teams will be competing in the 2024 Honda (U.S.) / Rogers (Canada) All-Star Game, which returns as a 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday, Feb. 3. Under the tournament rules, the game will be divided into three 20-minute games.

2024 NHL All-Star Skills Fan Vote presented by MassMutual

NHL fans completed the slate of All-Stars participating in the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook through the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills Fan Vote presented by MassMutual.

Vancouver Canucks teammates Quinn Hughes and J.T. Miller will be competing with David Pastrnak (BOS), Nathan MacKinnon (COL), Cale Makar (COL), Leon Draisaitl (EDM), Connor McDavid (EDM), Jack Hughes (NJD), Nikita Kucherov (TBL), Auston Matthews (TOR), William Nylander (TOR), and Elias Pettersson (VAN) for a $1 million (USD) winner-take-all prize in the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook. The event will take place at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 2 at Scotiabank Arena, and be broadcast exclusively on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada, and on ESPN and ESPN+ in the United States.

For more details, please see the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook Format and Rules and this video, which summarizes the event’s format.

The Maple Leafs and the city of Toronto will host the 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend, Feb. 1-3. The festivities include NHL All-Star Thursday on Feb. 1 – featuring the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft, the NHL Alumni Association Man of the Year, honouring the 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Canadian Tire PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase – the NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday, Feb. 2 (7 p.m. ET, SN, TVAS, ESPN, ESPN+), and the Honda (U.S.) / Rogers (Canada) NHL® All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 3 (3 p.m. ET, SN, CBC, TVAS, ABC, ESPN+). Tickets to NHL AllStar Thursday are available here. For full event information, visit NHL.com/AllStar.

In addition, the Metro Toronto Convention Centre South Building will be the site of the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™, the official fan festival of the 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend, Feb. 1-4. Tickets are available for purchase at NHL.com/FanFair.