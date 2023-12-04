'NHL BTS: 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden' to premiere this week

NHL BTS: 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden gives fans the chance to re-live these special international games – or experience them for the first time – from the ceremonial puck drop with Swedish-born NHL legend Daniel Alfredsson to the thrilling game-winning goal by Swedish-Canadian Maple Leafs forward William Nylander. The show will provide a behind-the-scenes look at players as we hear them mic’d up on this memorable European trip.

From the locker room to the ice at Avicii Arena, NHL BTS: 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden will feature more wireless content than ever. The show gives fans a unique perspective with 15 players and coaches mic’d up on game days, including the Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat and Dylan Larkin, the Wild's Marcus Foligno and Jared Spurgeon, the Senators' Tim Stutzle and Brady Tkachuk, and the Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner and Nylander. Officials Jon McIsaac, Kendrick Nicholson and Kyle Rehman also provide color and insight during the games.

The show will re-air on Sportsnet One on Friday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m. ET; and on NHL Network on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 5:30pm ET and Sunday, Dec. 10, at 10:30 a.m. ET and 4 p.m. ET. It will also be available on the NHL's YouTube channel, NHL.com and outside North America via international broadcast partners.

About NHL Productions

NHL Productions is the National Hockey League's production company, focused on documenting, preserving, and promoting the game of hockey and its players. Established in 2011, NHL Productions develops long- and short-form hockey programming for the League's media platforms - NHL Network, NHL.com, NHL Social and the NHL’s YouTube Channel – as well as national, regional and international rightsholders. Its original programming lineup has included "Quest For The Stanley Cup," "Behind The Glass," "NHL All-Star All Access," "Road To The NHL Winter Classic," "Skates Off," "Skates & Plates," "Stanley Cup Live," and other content. Earlier this year, “Welcome to the NHL,” which chronicled the top prospects in the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal, earned a 2023 Sports Emmy Award for Edited Event Coverage.