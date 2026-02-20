WATCH PARTY | Men’s Olympic Hockey Gold Medal Game 

Ahead of Sunday’s highly anticipated Men’s Ice Hockey Final, fans are invited to watch CBC’s coverage of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina at Scotiabank Arena as Canada competes for gold. Fans will have the opportunity to cheer on Canada’s men’s team and share this historic sports experience alongside thousands of dedicated fans within the walls of the city’s notable home of hockey. Net proceeds of the event tickets will benefit MLSE Foundation.

“We are excited to offer a special opportunity to stand shoulder to shoulder with thousands of hockey fans to celebrate a significant moment in our country’s sports history,” said Terri Mattucci, VP Fan Engagement, MLSE. “We look forward to gathering in Toronto’s heartbeat of hockey and home of the Maple Leafs as we ignite the spirit of Canadians nationwide.”

Fans attending the watch party will get to experience themed programming, special Canadian breakfast concession offerings, giveaways opportunities, activations in the concourse, merchandise available for purchase and more. Gates will open at 7 a.m. ET ahead of the 8:10 a.m. ET puck-drop.

Tickets will be available for purchase tomorrow starting at $15 via the Leafs Fan Access platform and Raptors Fan Access for pre-sale (starting at 10 a.m. ET), followed by the general public via Ticketmaster (starting at 12 p.m. ET). Follow Scotiabank Arena’s social channels for up-to-date details on the watch party.