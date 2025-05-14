Toronto Maple Leafs To Host Watch Party Inside Scotiabank Arena

On Friday, May 16, the Toronto Maple Leafs will welcome fans inside the lower bowl of Scotiabank Arena for a watch party as the team competes in Round 2, Game 6 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena. The public event will offer fans the opportunity to experience the game on the arena’s big screen, participate in in-game programming and giveaways, access food, beverage and retail offerings in the concourse while cheering on the team together with thousands of fans in the home of the Maple Leafs.

“Throughout the playoffs, we’ve experienced the unwavering passion of Maple Leafs fans, and we are excited to open the doors of Scotiabank Arena to our dedicated fanbase for the first public arena viewing party in over a decade,” said Shannon Hosford, Chief Marketing Officer, MLSE. “As we continue to prioritize access, we are proud to host this family-friendly event to give fans a unique experience inside Scotiabank Arena while also improving youth access to sport through event donations to MLSE Foundation.”

Tickets to the watch party will be available for $15 with proceeds benefiting MLSE Foundation to support youth facing barriers’ access to sport programming. Fans can secure their tickets starting today at 2 p.m. ET via Toronto Maple Leafs App or at MapleLeafs.com. Members who join Fan Access, a pilot program that gives fans the chance to unlock unique experiences and benefits, will have the opportunity to access a select number of discounted tickets.

The fan-favourite tradition of Maple Leafs Playoff Tailgates presented by Scotia Perks will also continue to take place in Maple Leaf Square for Game 6. Fans can register for up to two free mobile passes in the Maple Leafs App at 1 p.m. ET the day prior to each confirmed game.

For more information on the Game 6 Leafs Watch Party, Maple Leafs Playoff Tailgates and all other fan activations, download the Maple Leafs App.