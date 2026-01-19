Toronto Maple Leafs to Host Outdoor Practice presented by Sport Chek at Westway Outdoor Rink

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the team will hold the annual Outdoor Practice presented by Sport Chek at Westway Outdoor Rink. Beginning on Saturday, January 24, Maple Leafs fans can participate in a schedule of weekend events for free, closing with the Outdoor Practice on Monday, January 26. Building on the organization’s commitment to giving fans closer access to the team they love, the Maple Leafs are proud to host the marquee weekend in a local community space for the second consecutive year.

“We look forward to this event every year as a chance to connect with our passionate fans, and doing so in their communities makes it even more meaningful,” said Brad Treliving, Toronto Maple Leafs General Manager. “This weekend is about giving the next generation the opportunity to experience the game outdoors - where many of us first fell in love with hockey.”

New this year, the Outdoor Practice will feature WWE Superstars as special guests, going from the rink to the ring later that evening at Scotiabank Arena for WWE Monday Night RAW. This crossover follows the long-standing relationship between WWE, the Maple Leafs and MLSE, including the recent partnership announcement between the organizations. Fans will get to participate in a one-of-a-kind sports and entertainment experience as the WWE Superstars, including Maxxine Dupri, Otis, Akira Tozawa, Ivy Nile, The Creed Brothers and WWE reporter Jackie Redmond, support the players through a 3-on-3 tournament. Leading up to the iconic practice, fans can also enjoy activations and on-ice programming all weekend long, including the Toronto Sceptres Skills Competition presented by Canadian Tire, the Next Gen Game Viewing Party, Sport Chek Open Ice and Toronto Maple Leafs Alumni Game.

See below for the full schedule of events:

Saturday, January 24

6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sport Chek Open Ice (complimentary skate rentals)

Sunday, January 25

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Activations open at “The Lot”

11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Toronto Sceptres Skills Competition presented by Canadian Tire

12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs Alumni Game

1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Next Gen Game Viewing Party: Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Colorado Avalanche

Sport Chek Open Ice (complimentary skate rentals)

Monday, January 26

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Activations open at “The Lot”

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs Outdoor Practice presented by Sport Chek

2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sport Chek Open Ice (complimentary skate rentals)

Fans can learn more about the Outdoor Practice presented by Sport Chek and details on the weekend’s events at MapleLeafs.com/Fans/Outdoor-Practice. Media accreditation details to follow.