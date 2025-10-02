Toronto Maple Leafs To Honour Longtime Voice Of The Team During 2025-26 Season

Legendary voice of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Joe Bowen, announced in June that the 2025-26 season would be his last before retiring and the club will use the coming season to celebrate his many contributions to the passion of Leafs Nation throughout his 44 years as play-by-play announcer.

The Maple Leafs announced today that the team, and all of Leafs Nation, will honour Bowen with a tribute game on December 16 as the team hosts the Chicago Blackhawks, the Leafs’ opponent when Bowen made his broadcasting debut for the team on October 6, 1982.

“Nobody represents the passion of Leafs Nation better than Joe Bowen and his signature voice has been the soundtrack for so many iconic moments for the team over the past 44 years,” said Toronto Maple Leafs General Manager Brad Treliving. “We look forward to celebrating Joe all season but especially making December 16 a very special tribute to the man known as the ‘voice of the Maple Leafs’.”

The 74-year-old Bowen, a native of Sudbury, Ontario, has served as the play-by-play voice of the Maple Leafs for 43 years after debuting at a game at Chicago Stadium in 1982 against the Blackhawks. His signature voice, enthusiasm and trademark ‘Holy Mackinaw’ catchphrase has been synonymous with the team ever since. Bowen was honoured with the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award by the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018. Bowen is scheduled to call the 3,800th game of his distinguished career in January of 2026.

"For 44 years I have had the greatest broadcasting job in the world,” said Bowen. “I truly have never "worked" a day since arriving in Toronto to do Maple Leaf Hockey. I am very much looking forward to this final season and hoping that maybe, just maybe, this is the ONE!!"

