Toronto Maple Leafs To Honour Joe Bowen During Game On December 16

The Toronto Maple Leafs will honour longtime play-by-play broadcaster, Joe Bowen, on Tuesday, December 16, for a Holy Mackinaw Night, as they take on the Chicago Blackhawks at 7 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. Holy Mackinaw Night is set to celebrate Bowen’s legendary career as the voice of the Toronto Maple Leafs for over four decades, during which he has called over 3,000 games—the most by any broadcaster in franchise history—before retiring at the end of the 2025–26 season.

“Over the many years I have become huge fans of a number of sports teams: the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame, the Toronto Argos and the Green Bay Packers, of which I am an Owner,” said Bowen. “But there is only one team that I love, and that has always been the Toronto Maple Leafs. First as a fan and fortunately over the last 44 years as a broadcaster. December 16's tribute will be as big a night as the arrival of my four sons and three grandchildren.”

“Nobody represents the passion of Leafs Nation better than Joe Bowen, and his signature voice has been the soundtrack for so many iconic moments for the team over the past 44 years,” said Toronto Maple Leafs General Manager Brad Treliving. “We look forward to celebrating Joe all season but especially making December 16 a very special tribute to the man known as the ‘voice of the Maple Leafs’.”

Fans can look forward to the following special experiences commemorating Bowen’s legacy:

Game Presentation Pre-game tributes and a ceremonial puck drop with Bowen and his family. Special in-game moments commemorating Bowen’s 44 seasons with the team.



Digital Platforms Content celebrating Joe Bowen's career and legacy spanning 4 decades. Original content from Bowen himself, offering fans a behind-the-mic look into his final season at Scotiabank Arena. Bowen will also appear on Walk-in Talk with Ryan Leslie prior to the tribute game.



Apparel Holy Mackinaw Bowen tribute shirts, featuring the same design worn by Leafs players throughout the season, are now available for purchase at Real Sports Apparel. Fans can purchase the shirts in-arena, online at ca, or at the Fan Access Holiday Pop Up at CF Sherway Gardens. A portion of the proceeds from the limited-edition shirts will be donated to the SickKids Foundation.



Food and Beverages Fans can enjoy Bowen-inspired food offerings at Scotiabank Arena, exclusively offered for this special game. Real Sports Bar & Grill’s iconic Holy Mack N’ Cheesenaw! will be making its way into the arena for a limited time. Bowen’s signature Holy Mackinaw Rye and Gingers cocktail will be sold at all Quick Service Bars around the venue.



Additional Celebrations Fans have the unique opportunity to meet Bowen before the game and its festivities by signing up through the Fan Access program, offering one-of-a-kind experiences that get fans closer to the players, personalities and teams they love.



For more information on the Joe Bowen Holy Mackinaw Night, visit the Toronto Maple Leafs’ social media channels for up-to-date details.