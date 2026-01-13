Toronto Maple Leafs to Celebrate The 50th Anniversary of Darryl Sittler’s 10-point Game on January 27

On Tuesday, January 27, the Toronto Maple Leafs will honour legend Darryl Sittler and the 50th anniversary of his historic 10-point game as the team faces off against the Buffalo Sabres at 7 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. The celebratory game marks Sittler’s achievement in 1976 when he scored six goals and four assists at Maple Leafs Gardens against the Boston Bruins, an NHL record he holds to this day. To commemorate the golden anniversary, the Maple Leafs will integrate special experiences both on and off the ice that recognize this important moment in franchise history.

“Darryl’s 10-point night is one of the most extraordinary individual performances in the history of our game,” said Maple Leafs General Manager Brad Treliving. “Fifty years later, it still represents excellence, skill and the special place Darryl holds in this organization. We’re proud to celebrate this milestone with him and with Leafs Nation.”

“Fifty years ago, I would have never imagined the magnitude of this moment or how many people would have special memories and stories connected to this game. It was a milestone in my career, but in talking to fans over the years, it’s even more incredible to hear that it impacted so many for so many years,” said Sittler. “I was proud to break this record in a Maple Leafs uniform and continue to have this pride and gratitude today. Most of all, I’m thankful to the organization and its ownership, my teammates and fans for recognizing this anniversary and I look forward to celebrating together as Leafs Nation.”

Fans can celebrate Sittler alongside the team with the following activations and acknowledgments:

Game Presentation On-ice ceremony pre-game with Sittler and his teammates who participated in this legendary game in 1976. Visuals and in-game entertainment will uniquely bring to life the 10-point game and 1970s nostalgia.

Apparel Maple Leafs players will sport commemorative patches on their jersey during the game. The patch is now available for fans to purchase for a limited time at Real Sports Apparel, both online and in-store. Real Sports Apparel has also released a special edition collection that includes a commemorative pin, hockey puck and t-shirt highlighting the 50 th anniversary of the record-breaking game, available now at ca while supplies last. Exclusive, autographed Sittler memorabilia will be available in venue on game day and at RealSports.ca.

Food and Beverage As a nod to the 10-point record, a specialty food item will be available in-venue during this game only. Introducing the 10-10-10 Wings, a serving of 10 wings, seasoned with a ten-spice dry rub, with a side of an in-house 10-ingredient ranch sauce. The dish will be available at sections 107, 109, 317 and 324. A “Triple T” drink with 10 ingredients will be available on this night at all bars and In-seat Services throughout Scotiabank Arena, served in Maple Leafs shaker cups.

Additional Celebrations Additional opportunities to celebrate the 50 th anniversary include two intimate dining experiences with Sittler himself. Fans can secure their tickets today via Ticketmaster [January 26th & February 7th ] for these VIP experiences.



Fans can stay up to date on details of this celebratory night via Toronto Maple Leafs’ social media channels.