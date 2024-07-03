Toronto Maple Leafs Announce New ECHL Affiliation

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the club has agreed to an affiliation with the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL beginning in the 2024-25 season.

The Cyclones replace the Newfoundland Growlers as the Maple Leafs' secondary affiliate and the primary affiliate of the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies. The Growlers had served as the Maple Leafs’ ECHL affiliate from 2018 to 2024 before ceasing operations prior to this past season’s end.

"We are excited to embark on this new partnership with the Cincinnati Cyclones," stated Brad Treliving, General Manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs. "This is a significant investment for our hockey club as we look to provide our players with the best resources available to support their growth and professional development."

“We are thrilled to be associated with an organization with such a storied history as the Toronto Maple Leafs,” said Cincinnati Cyclones General Manager Kristin Ropp. “To partner with an organization that places value in the development of players from the ECHL through the AHL and into the NHL is truly exciting.”

The Cyclones have been a fixture in Cincinnati since 1990. They compete in the Central Division of the ECHL’s Western Conference and play out of Heritage Bank Center.

In addition to their past affiliation with Newfoundland, the Maple Leafs had previous ECHL affiliations with Orlando, Reading, Columbia and Pensacola.