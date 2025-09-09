Toronto Maple Leafs Announce 2025 Prospect Showdown Roster

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today the club’s 26-man roster that will participate in the 2025 Prospect Showdown at the Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec. The roster includes a total of 15 forwards, nine defencemen and two goaltenders. Toronto will face the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, September 13 at 1:00 p.m. before taking on the Montréal Canadiens on Sunday, September 14 at 3:00 p.m.

This year’s roster will include four draft picks from the 2025 NHL Draft (Rylan Fellinger, Matthew Hlacar, Tyler Hopkins, Harry Nansi), four draft picks from the 2024 NHL Draft (Ben Danford, Miroslav Holinka, Nathan Mayes, Sam McCue), two draft picks from the 2023 NHL Draft (Noah Chadwick, Easton Cowan), one draft pick from the 2021 NHL Draft (Vyacheslav Peksa) and two draft picks from the 2020 NHL Draft (Artur Akhtyamov, Ryan Tverberg).

In addition to the Maple Leafs’ draft picks in attendance, the roster will include six players signed to an NHL contract (Luke Haymes, Braeden Kressler, John Prokop, Jacob Quillan, Blake Smith, Borya Valis) and five players signed to AHL contracts (Matthew Barbolini, Ryan Kirwan, Rhett Parsons, Chas Sharpe, Landon Sim) along with two free agents (Owen Conrad, Alex Pharand).

Toronto Marlies head coach John Gruden will oversee the team along with the Marlies coaching staff.

The Maple Leafs Prospects will begin on-ice sessions at Ford Performance Centre on Thursday, September 11 through to Friday, September 12, before departing for Montréal.