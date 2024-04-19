TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS AND METROLINX INTRODUCE THE ‘GO LEAFS GO TRAIN’ THIS STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS SEASON

GO Lakeshore West and East customers to experience a one-of-a-kind fan experience including special programming onboard and at select GO stations during Leafs playoff games.

As the Toronto Maple Leafs head into the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs this weekend, the team and Metrolinx are proud to introduce the 'GO LEAFS GO Train’ and fan experience to enhance their gameday journey into the downtown core of Toronto for playoff hockey games and celebrations.

“With thousands of Maple Leafs fans relying on GO Transit to get to and from Scotiabank Arena for games and tailgate action, we are excited to work with Metrolinx to offer fans a special playoff experience that starts with their train ride to the city,” said Shannon Hosford, Chief Marketing Officer, MLSE. “The passion of Leafs fans is felt all over the GTA, and with the GO LEAFS GO Train, that excitement can unite fans as they make their way to Scotiabank Arena.”

Customers taking the GO LEAFS GO Train could be a part of the ultimate fan experience during Toronto Maple Leafs games during the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Onboard the first-of-its-kind train, fans who show their passion will have the chance to participate in surprise giveaways, win playoff-themed prizes as well as enjoy special guest appearances who will join them on the ride during Maple Leafs home and away playoff games.

"We know that Toronto Maple Leaf fans are going to choose GO Transit to conveniently and safely travel to and from the playoff games downtown," said Phil Verster, President and Chief Executive Officer, Metrolinx. "The GO LEAFS GO Train is an exciting way for fans and transit enthusiasts alike to cheer on the home team as they take on the playoffs.”

To enhance the experience even further, during select Toronto Maple Leafs home playoff games, those that board the GO LEAFS GO Train at select stations along Lakeshore West and East lines will be greeted with pre-ride rallies, giving fans a taste of the tailgate experience at Maple Leaf Square. Metrolinx and Maple Leafs will be releasing details of these station locations and times closer to game days so fans can plan ahead and join the action.

“The GO LEAFS GO Train is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the work we are doing to make GO Transit more frequent and more reliable while cheering on one of Ontario’s home teams,” said Premier Doug Ford. “I want to wish an exciting playoff season to everyone watching and best of luck to the Leafs. Go Leafs Go!”

For up-to-date information on the GO LEAFS GO Train, please visit the Toronto Maple Leafs and GO Transit social channels.