Round 2 Game 3: Toronto Maple Leafs @ Florida Panthers May 9, 2025

TML_25_Playoffs_Gameday_Web_R2G3

The Maple Leafs are skating in their third game of the series tonight as they take on the Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena. The Maple Leafs have posted a 35-48 record in Game 3’s in franchise best-of-seven series (13-20 on the road). The Maple Leafs have played seven postseason games against the Panthers in franchise history (3-4), with a 1-1 record in two road games played. The Panthers have outscored the Maple Leafs 21-19 through seven meetings. Through eight games of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, William Nylander leads the team in goals with six and points with 13 (6G, 7A) while Mitch Marner leads the team in assists with eight.

Game Notes: Round 2 Game 3 - TOR@FLA
- 0.73 MB
Download Game Notes: Round 2 Game 3 - TOR@FLA

News Feed

GAME SIX: Toronto Maple Leafs @ Ottawa Senators • May 1, 2025

Maple Leafs Sign Defenceman Blake Smith To Three-year, Entry-level Contract

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Luke Haymes To A Two-year Contract

Maple Leafs Sign Defenceman John Prokop To A One-year Contract

Maple Leafs Complete Trade With Minnesota Wild

Maple Leafs Acquire Defenceman Brandon Carlo From Boston

Maple Leafs Complete Trade With Pittsburgh Penguins

Maple Leafs Acquire Forward Scott Laughton From Philadelphia

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Borya Valis To Three-year, Entry-level Contract

Toronto Maple Leafs Unveil New Logo Celebrating Black Excellence and Host Annual Black Excellence Game Presented By Rogers On February 22

Toronto Maple Leafs Announce 2025 Outdoor Practice 

Maple Leafs Sign Defenceman Philippe Myers To Two-year Contract Extension

Maple Leafs Sign Alex Nylander to a one-year Contract

Maple Leafs Complete Trade With San Jose Sharks

Maple Leafs Re-sign Defenceman Jake McCabe

Maple Leafs Announce Staff Updates

Maple Leafs Announce Opening Day Roster

Maple Leafs Sign Three Players