Round 2 Game 3: Toronto Maple Leafs @ Florida Panthers May 9, 2025

The Maple Leafs are skating in their third game of the series tonight as they take on the Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena. The Maple Leafs have posted a 35-48 record in Game 3’s in franchise best-of-seven series (13-20 on the road). The Maple Leafs have played seven postseason games against the Panthers in franchise history (3-4), with a 1-1 record in two road games played. The Panthers have outscored the Maple Leafs 21-19 through seven meetings. Through eight games of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, William Nylander leads the team in goals with six and points with 13 (6G, 7A) while Mitch Marner leads the team in assists with eight.