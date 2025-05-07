Round 2 Game 2: Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers May 7, 2025

The Maple Leafs are skating in their second game of the series tonight as they take on the Panthers at Scotiabank Arena. The Maple Leafs have posted a 44-38-1 record in Game 2’s in franchise best-of-seven series (20-11-1 at home). The Maple Leafs have played six postseason games against the Panthers in franchise history (2-4). The Panthers have outscored the Maple Leafs 18-15 through six meetings.

Through seven games of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, William Nylander leads the team in goals with five and points with 12 (5G, 7A) while Mitch Marner leads the team in assists with eight.

RD2 GM2 Game Notes-FLA@TOR
- 0.79 MB
Download RD2 GM2 Game Notes-FLA@TOR

