Round 2 Game 1: Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers

The Maple Leafs advanced to the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a Game 6 win against the Ottawa Senators on May 1st. Toronto will take on the Florida Panthers in the Second Round, marking the second postseason meeting between the clubs in franchise history.

Florida won the first postseason meeting against Toronto in the Second Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Panthers won in five games (4-1), outscoring the Maple Leafs 14-10 through five meetings. The Maple Leafs are skating in their first game of the series tonight as they take on the Panthers at Scotiabank Arena.

The Maple Leafs have posted a 35-48 record in Game 1’s in franchise best-of-seven series (20-13 at home). Through six games in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, William Nylander leads the team in points with nine (3G, 6A) while Mitch Marner leads the team in assists with seven. Matthew Knies, John Tavares and William Nylander are tied for the lead in goals with three.

