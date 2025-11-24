NEW ‘FAN ACCESS’ HOLIDAY POP-UP EXPERIENCE COMING TO SHERWAY GARDENS

From November 28 to December 31, Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto Raptors, Toronto FC and Toronto Argonauts fans can enjoy a one-of-a-kind shopping experience

In anticipation of Black Friday, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) announced a new pop-up experience taking place at CF Sherway Gardens shopping mall this holiday season. “Fan Access” will be a one-stop-shop for the Toronto sports fans on your gift list offering more than merchandise from Real Sports Apparel, but also game tickets, Scotiabank Arena tour tickets, 50/50 tickets and specialty gift wrapping benefiting MLSE Foundation, on-site cresting, game-worn memorabilia and an opportunity to watch live games while also reliving some of the best moments in franchise history. The pop-up will feature unique items, experience and access that get fans closer to the Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto Raptors, Toronto FC and Toronto Argonauts.

“Following the overwhelming positive reception to the Fan Access in-app platform, we challenged ourselves to pursue even more unique and impactful ways for fans to experience meaningful connection to our teams beyond the arena and the game,” said Shannon Hosford, Chief Marketing Officer, MLSE. “With special guest drop-ins, access to exclusive memorabilia and more, the Fan Access pop-up lets Toronto sports fans embed their favourite teams and players into their holiday traditions like never before.”

From the opening day on November 28 through to December 31, the Fan Access pop-up will feature special guest appearances during select times, including current Maple Leafs and Raptors players, alumni from TFC, the Argonauts as well as the Maple Leafs and Raptors, and team mascots. The Black Friday kickoff will be ushered in with the help of Maple Leafs alumnus Wendel Clark. Other spotlight appearances include a Maple Leafs and Raptors player in early December, alumni visits from Jamaal Magloire (Raptors), Sebastian Giovinco (TFC), Michael ‘Pinball’ Clemons (Argonauts), Darryl Sittler (Maple Leafs), Curtis Joseph (Maple Leafs) and more. Fans can visit FanAccess.ca/holiday-pop-up to view the full schedule of appearances.

This unique destination follows the launch of the Fan Access program this past fall. The program, currently available on the Maple Leafs and Raptors apps, is designed to deepen fan engagement and bring fans closer to their favorite teams and players through never-before-seen experiences and exclusive benefits. The Fan Access holiday pop-up builds on this mission and offers fans at large the chance to gain unique, unprecedented access and better connect with the teams they love.

The Fan Access holiday pop-up experience will operate according to CF Sherway Garden’s mall hours from November 28 to December 31. For more information and special guest appearance hours, visit FanAccess.ca/holiday-pop-up.

Media Contact:

Victoria Malisani, MLSE, [email protected]