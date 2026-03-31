MLSE Parts Ways With Toronto Maple Leafs General Manager Brad Treliving

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Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment announced Monday the organization’s decision to part ways with Toronto Maple Leafs General Manager Brad Treliving. 

“Throughout the course of this season, there has been deep analysis into both the current state of the Maple Leafs organization and the direction needed to achieve the ultimate goal of delivering a Stanley Cup championship to the city,” said MLSE President & CEO Keith Pelley. “Brad Treliving is a man that we all have deep respect and appreciation for, both as a hockey executive and as a person, but it was determined that the club must chart a new course under different leadership. The organization is grateful for all that Brad has contributed in his nearly three years with the Maple Leafs and we wish him and his family the very best.”

Brad Treliving was named General Manager of the Maple Leafs in May, 2023 and the club has compiled a 139 – 92 – 27 record, which includes a playoff record of 10-10 with a first round series win over the Ottawa Senators, during that span.

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