MLSE Announces New Toronto Maple Leafs Leadership

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment today announced two leadership appointments for the Toronto Maple Leafs, naming John Chayka General Manager and Leafs legend Mats Sundin as Senior Executive Advisor, Hockey Operations.

“Today is an important day for the Toronto Maple Leafs organization,” said MLSE President & CEO Keith Pelley. “I’m thrilled to welcome John and Mats to their roles, two great hockey minds that will strengthen our entire hockey club. From the start of this process, it’s been about building a championship-calibre team for our fans and our city and today is an important step towards that goal.”

Chayka, 36, becomes the 19th General Manager in Maple Leafs franchise history. A graduate of the University of Western Ontario’s Ivey Business School, Chayka brings a comprehensive strategic and analytical skillset and diverse experience, including as a player and hockey executive. He co-founded the hockey data analytics firm Stathletes in 2010 and joined the Arizona Coyotes organization in 2015 as Assistant General Manager of Analytics and served as General Manager from 2016 to 2020.

“I’m honoured to join the Toronto Maple Leafs organization and excited to work alongside Mats and the entire organization,” said Chayka. “This is one of hockey’s most historic franchises, with a passionate fan base who want to win. I'm focused on building a team that is competitive, driven and relentless – one that is in the best position to win for our fans and for the City of Toronto.”

Sundin, the franchise’s all-time points leader with 987 points, returns as Senior Executive Advisor, Hockey Operations. A Hockey Hall of Fame inductee (2012) and longtime team captain, Sundin is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in franchise history. His tenure was defined by elite performance, consistency and leadership, and he was honoured with a statue on Legends Row in 2015.

In his new role, Sundin will serve as a strategic advisor and provide support across hockey operations, with a focus on team culture, player development and leadership support.

“This fan base deserves greatness and I am grateful for the opportunity to help this team, organization and city achieve that,” said Sundin. “My love for the Maple Leafs and the City of Toronto is an important part of who I am and who I will always be. I look forward to working closely with John as we both recognize the incredible opportunity and responsibility to win here in Toronto.”