MEDIA ADVISORY: Maple Leafs Outdoor Practice moved to inside!  

WHAT: Due to the extreme weather conditions expected and with the safety of our fans and players in mind, the Maple Leafs Outdoor Practice weekend, originally scheduled from Saturday January 24 to Monday, January 26 at the Westway Outdoor Rink, has been cancelled. The team will now host an Open Practice presented by Sport Chek at Mattamy Athletic Centre at Maple Leaf Gardens on Monday.

This will mark only the third time the Maple Leafs will return for an event to Maple Leaf Gardens, the home of the team for 68 seasons, since 1999. The Gardens also served as the first venue in Toronto to consistently host world-championship-caliber pro wrestling. Fans in attendance will have the opportunity to engage with this history as WWE Superstars support Maple Leafs players through a 3-on-3 tournament.

Fans can sign up on Friday, January 23 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET via Fan Access on the Maple Leafs App to win free, general admission passes. With limited capacity, winners will be drawn and notified by end of day on Friday. Leafs Nation can also tune into the action via an exclusive live stream hosted on Maple Leafs social media channels.

WHO: Select Toronto Maple Leafs players and coaching staff

WWE Superstars

Carlton The Bear, Toronto Maple Leafs Mascot

Thousands of Maple Leafs fans

Interview and Photo Opportunities Available

Media must request accreditation by 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 24

WHEN: Monday, January 26, 2026

10 a.m. Media registration opens

11 a.m. Toronto Maple Leafs open practice presented by Sport Chek begins.

12 p.m. Media availability immediately post-practice with select players.

WHERE: Mattamy Athletic Centre, 50 Carlton St., Toronto, ON M5B 1J2.

\\\\\*Media check-in located at the top of the 3rd floor escalators