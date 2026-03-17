Maple Leafs Sign Vincent Borgesi To A Two-year Contract

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The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has signed defenceman Vincent Borgesi to a two-year contract beginning in the 2026-27 season. He will join the Toronto Marlies (AHL) for the remainder of the 2025-26 season on an amateur tryout.

Borgesi, 22, posted 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) and 29 penalty minutes in 36 games as captain of Northeastern University (NCAA) during the 2025-26 season. He was named as a nominee for the 2026 Hobey Baker award. The Philadelphia, PA native has posted 80 points (16 goals, 64 assists) and 79 penalty minutes in 135 career NCAA games.

Prior to his collegiate career, Borgesi spent two seasons with the Tri-City Storm where he posted 50 points (seven goals, 43 assists) in 106 career regular season USHL games while adding four assists in eight playoff games.

The 5’9, 185-pound defenceman was also named to the United States Collegiate Selects Team roster for the 2025 Spengler Cup where he posted one assist in four games and served as captain.

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