Maple Leafs Sign Robertson To Contract Extension

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has re-signed forward Nicholas Robertson to a one-year contract extension. The value of the contract is $1.825M.

Robertson, 23, appeared in 69 games for the Maple Leafs during the 2024-25 season, recording 15 goals and seven assists. He skated in three games during the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs for Toronto, collecting a goal and an assist. In 156 career NHL games, all with the Maple Leafs, the Pasadena, California native has registered 56 points (32 goals, 24 assists). He has collected two goals and one assist in 13 career playoff games.

Robertson was originally selected by Toronto in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.