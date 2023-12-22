Maple Leafs Sign Noah Chadwick to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has signed defenceman Noah Chadwick to a three-year, entry-level contract

Chadwick, 18, has posted 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) in 30 games with the Lethbridge Hurricanes (WHL) this season. The 6’4, 200-pound defenceman has recorded 47 points (14 goals, 33 assists) in 110 career regular season WHL games with Lethbridge while adding one assist in eight career playoff games.

The Saskatoon, SK native was selected by Toronto in the sixth round (185th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.

