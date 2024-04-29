Maple Leafs Sign Nikita Grebyonkin To Three-year, Entry-level Contract

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has signed forward Nikita Grebyonkin to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning in 2023-24. The average annual value of the contract is $875,000.

Grebyonkin, 21, recorded 41 points (19 goals, 22 assists) in 67 games during the 2023-24 season with Metallurg Magnitogorsk (KHL). Grebyonkin helped Metallurg capture the 2024 Gagarin Cup, posting six points (three goals, three assists) in 23 playoff games. The Serov, Russia native has posted 67 points (28 goals, 39 assists) in 121 career regular season KHL games split between Metallurg and Amur Khabarovsk. Grebyonkin won the KHL Alexei Cherepanov Award in the 2022-23 season as the KHL’s Rookie of the Year.

The 6’2, 195-pound forward was selected by Toronto in the fifth round (135th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

