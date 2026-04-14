Maple Leafs Sign Landon Sim To A Two-year, Entry-level Contract

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has signed forward Landon Sim to a two-year, entry-level contract beginning in the 2026-27 season.

Sim, 21, skated in 13 games for the Toronto Marlies (AHL) this season, registering three goals and 31 penalty minutes, and appeared in 18 games with the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL), recording six points (two goals, four assists) and 44 penalty minutes. Prior to joining the Maple Leafs organization, Sim won the Memorial Cup with the London Knights. The New Glasgow, NS native skated in 213 career regular-season OHL games with London, posting 124 points (66 goals, 58 assists), while adding 23 points (16 goals, seven assists) in 30 career playoff games, along with two OHL championships (2024, 2025).

Sim originally signed a one-year AHL contract with the Toronto Marlies on May 5, 2025.