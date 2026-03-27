Maple Leafs Sign Hayes Hundley To A Three-year, Entry-level Contract

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The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has signed defenceman Hayes Hundley to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning in the 2026-27 season. He will join the Toronto Marlies (AHL) for the remainder of the 2025-26 season on an amateur tryout.

Hundley, 21, posted 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 38 games with St. Thomas University (NCAA) during the 2025-26 season. The Upper Arlington, OH native was named to the 2025-26 CCHA All-Rookie Team. The 6’3, 210-pound, right-handed defenceman previously posted 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) and 74 penalty minutes in 58 regular season games with the Fargo Force (USHL) during the 2024-25 season and also appeared in two playoff games.

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