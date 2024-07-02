Maple Leafs Sign Goaltender Anthony Stolarz

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has signed goaltender Anthony Stolarz to a two-year contract. The average annual value of the contract is $2.5 million.

Stolarz, 30, skated in 27 games for the Florida Panthers last season, posting a 16-7-2 record and a .925 save percentage. In 109 NHL regular season games, split between Philadelphia, Edmonton, and Anaheim, the Edison, NJ native has a combined record of 43-31-9 and a .914 save percentage. Stolarz won the Stanley Cup this season with the Florida Panthers.

Stolarz was originally drafted by Philadelphia in the second round (45th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft.