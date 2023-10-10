Maple Leafs Sign Forward Noah Gregor To A One-year Contract

Gregor, 25, recorded 17 points (10 goals, seven assists) through 57 games with the San Jose Sharks during the 2022-23 season. The Beaumont, AB native has posted 51 points (26 goals, 25 assists) in 178 career NHL games played with San Jose.

Internationally, Gregor represented Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Championship and helped the team capture a silver medal. He posted three points (two goals, one assist) through seven games during the tournament.

Gregor was selected by San Jose in the fourth round (111th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.