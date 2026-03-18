Maple Leafs Sign Forward Brandon Buhr To A One-year Contract

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The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has signed forward Brandon Buhr to a one-year contract beginning in the 2026-27 season. He will join the Toronto Marlies (AHL) for the remainder of the 2025-26 season on an amateur tryout.

Buhr, 23, has posted 36 points (19 goals, 17 assists) in 35 games with Union College (NCAA). The Fort St. John, BC native has skated in 106 career NCAA games with Union, registering 88 points (49 goals, 39 assists). Prior to joining Union, the 6’2, 208-pound forward skated in nine games with Clarkson University.

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