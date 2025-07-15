Maple Leafs Sign Draft Pick Miroslav Holinka

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has signed forward Miroslav Holinka to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Holinka, 19, skated in 47 regular season games with the Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL) last year, recording 45 points (19 goals, 26 assists). Prior to joining the Western Hockey League, the Kroměříž, Czech Republic native played two seasons for HC Oceláři Třinec of the Czech league.

The 6’2”, 202-pound centre was selected by the Maple Leafs in the fifth round (151st overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft.