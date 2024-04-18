MAPLE LEAFS SIGN CADE WEBBER TO TWO-YEAR, ENTRY-LEVEL CONTRACT

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has signed defenceman Cade Webber to a

two-year, entry-level contract. The average annual value of the contract is $875,000.

Webber, 23, recorded six assists in 38 games during the 2023-24 season with Boston University. Webber

helped the Terriers reach the 2024 Men's Frozen Four semifinals. The Meadville, PA native has posted 16

points (one goal, 15 assists) in 123 career NCAA games with Boston University. Webber was named

Hockey East's Best Defensive Defenceman for 2023-24.

Webber was originally acquired by the Maple Leafs in a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes on March 7th,

2024. The 6’7, 210-pound defenceman was selected by Carolina in the fourth round (99th overall) of the

2019 NHL Draft.