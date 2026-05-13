Maple Leafs Relieve Craig Berube of Head Coaching Duties

Toronto Maple Leafs General Manager John Chayka announced today that the club has parted ways with head coach Craig Berube.

“Craig is a tremendous coach and an even better person,” said Chayka. “This decision is more reflective of an organizational shift and an opportunity for a fresh start than it is an evaluation of Craig. We are grateful for his leadership, professionalism and commitment to the Maple Leafs organization and wish Craig and his family nothing but the best moving forward.”

The club’s next head coach will determine the makeup of the remainder of the coaching staff.