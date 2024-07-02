Maple Leafs Re-sign Goaltender Matt Murray

TML_23_Extended_Murray_Web_2568x1444

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has re-signed goaltender Matt Murray to a one-year contract. The value of the contract is $875,000.

Murray, 30, appeared in 26 games with the Maple Leafs during the 2022-23 regular season, posting a 14-8-2 record with a 3.01 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. Murray has played in 272 career NHL regular season games split between Pittsburgh, Ottawa and Toronto collecting a 146-86-24 record alongside a 2.79 goals-against average, a .910 save percentage and 15 shutouts.

The Thunder Bay, Ontario native owns a record of 29-21 in 51 career playoff games with a 2.18 goals-against average, a .921 save percentage and six shutouts. Murray won the Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh in 2016 and 2017.

Internationally, Murray helped Canada capture a silver medal at the 2019 IIHF World Championships and suited up with Team North America at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Murray was originally selected by Pittsburgh in the third round (83rd overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft.

News Feed

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Noah Gregor To A One-year Contract

Maple Leafs Announce Staff Updates

Maple Leafs Complete Trade With Vancouver Canucks

Maple Leafs Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster

Maple Leafs Announce 2023-24 Television and Radio Broadcast Schedule

Toronto Maple Leafs Announce 2023 Prospects Tournament Roster

Maple Leafs Sign Head Coach Sheldon Keefe To Multi-Year Extension

Maple Leafs Sign Defenceman Simon Benoit

Maple Leafs Re-sign Auston Matthews To Four-year Contract Extension

Maple Leafs Mourn Loss of Rodion Amirov

Maple Leafs Sign First-round Pick Easton Cowan To Entry-level Contract

Maple Leafs x Red Wings 2023 Pre-season Game Rescheduled

Maple Leafs Sign Goaltender Martin Jones to a one-year Contract

Maple Leafs Re-sign Nicholas Abruzzese to A Two-year, Two-way Contract

Maple Leafs add Guy Boucher and Mike Van Ryn to Coaching Staff

Maple Leafs Hire Derek Clancey as Assistant GM, Player Personnel

John Gruden Named Head Coach of Toronto Marlies

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Dylan Gambrell