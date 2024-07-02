Maple Leafs Re-sign Goaltender Matt Murray

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has re-signed goaltender Matt Murray to a one-year contract. The value of the contract is $875,000.

Murray, 30, appeared in 26 games with the Maple Leafs during the 2022-23 regular season, posting a 14-8-2 record with a 3.01 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. Murray has played in 272 career NHL regular season games split between Pittsburgh, Ottawa and Toronto collecting a 146-86-24 record alongside a 2.79 goals-against average, a .910 save percentage and 15 shutouts.

The Thunder Bay, Ontario native owns a record of 29-21 in 51 career playoff games with a 2.18 goals-against average, a .921 save percentage and six shutouts. Murray won the Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh in 2016 and 2017.

Internationally, Murray helped Canada capture a silver medal at the 2019 IIHF World Championships and suited up with Team North America at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Murray was originally selected by Pittsburgh in the third round (83rd overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft.