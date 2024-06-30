Maple Leafs Re-sign Forward Max Domi

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has re-signed forward Max Domi to a four-year contract. The average annual value of the contract is $3.75 million.

Domi, 29, skated in 80 games with the Leafs last season, registering 47 points (9 goals, 38 assists) and added four points (1 goal, 3 assists) in seven playoff games. The Winnipeg, Manitoba native has registered 417 points (130 goals, 287 assists) in 661 regular season games over the course of his nine-year NHL career with Arizona, Montreal, Columbus, Carolina, Chicago, Dallas and Toronto. He has posted seven goals and 19 assists in 50 career playoff games.

Internationally, Domi helped Canada capture gold medals at the 2016 IIHF World Championship and 2015 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Domi was originally selected by the Coyotes in the first round (12th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft.