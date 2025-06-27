Maple Leafs Re-sign Forward John Tavares 

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has re-signed forward John Tavares to a four-year contract extension. The average annual value of the contract is $4.38 million.

Tavares, 34, appeared in 75 games with the Maple Leafs last season, recording 74 points (38 goals, 36 assists). The Mississauga, Ontario native has played 1,184 NHL regular-season games with the New York Islanders and Toronto, amassing 1,114 points (494 goals, 620 assists). He has also contributed 53 points (28 goals, 25 assists) in 75 career playoff games.

Internationally, Tavares has represented Canada on multiple occasions, capturing gold at the 2014 Olympic Winter Games and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Tavares was originally selected by the New York Islanders in the first round (1st overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft.

