Maple Leafs Re-sign Bobby Mcmann To A Two-year Contract Extension

TML_24_Signed_Web

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has re-signed Bobby McMann to a two-year contract extension. The average annual value of the contract is $1.35 million.

McMann, 27, has recorded 18 points (10 goals, eight assists) in 40 games with the Maple Leafs during the 2023-24 campaign. The Wainwright, AB native has collected 19 points (10 goals, nine assists) in 50 career NHL games with the Maple Leafs while recording 71 points (49 goals, 22 assists) in 118 career AHL games with the Toronto Marlies.

Prior to turning pro, McMann recorded 92 points (37G, 55A) in 145 career NCAA games with Colgate University. McMann served as captain during the 2019-20 season and was named to the NCAA (ECAC) Third All-Star Team in 2018-19.

The 6’2, 210-pound forward originally joined the Maple Leafs organization as a free agent on April 2, 2020.

