Maple Leafs Re-sign Artur Akhtyamov to A Three-year Contract Extension

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has re-signed goaltender Artur Akhtyamov to a three-year contract extension. The deal is a two-way contract for the 2026-27 season, followed by a one-way contract in 2027-28 and 2028-29. The average annual value of the contract is $900,000.

Akhtyamov, 24, has posted a 18-10-4 record with a 2.86 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage in 32 games with the Toronto Marlies (AHL) during the 2025-26 season. Akhtyamov has posted an 11-2-2 record at home this season with a 2.51 goals-against average and .917 save percentage. He has not had a regulation loss at Coca-Cola Coliseum since Nov. 26 (8-0-1). Earlier this season, Akhtyamov made his NHL debut with the Maple Leafs on Dec. 13th against Edmonton stopping all five shots he faced.

The Kazan, Russia native has posted a 29-18-8 record with a 2.84 goals-against average, a .903 save percentage and four shutouts in 58 career regular season AHL games with the Marlies. Akhtyamov was selected to represent Toronto with the North Division at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic.

Akhtyamov was selected by Toronto in the fourth round (106th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.