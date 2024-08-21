Maple Leafs Re-sign Alex Steeves To A One-year, Two-way Contract 

TML_24_Signed_Web

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has re-signed forward Alex Steeves to a one-year, two-way contract. The value of the contract is $775,000 at the NHL level.

Steeves, 24, recorded 57 points (27 goals, 30 assists) in 65 games with the Toronto Marlies last season and was named to the 2024 AHL All-Star Game. The Bedford, New Hampshire native has skated in seven career NHL regular seasons games with the Maple Leafs, registering one assist. Through three seasons with the Marlies, Steeves has recorded 154 points (69 goals, 85 assists) in 188 regular season games while adding five points (one goal, four assists) in 10 playoff games.

Steeves originally signed with Toronto as a free agent on March 28, 2021.

News Feed

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Noah Gregor To A One-year Contract

Maple Leafs Announce Staff Updates

Maple Leafs Complete Trade With Vancouver Canucks

Maple Leafs Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster

Maple Leafs Announce 2023-24 Television and Radio Broadcast Schedule

Toronto Maple Leafs Announce 2023 Prospects Tournament Roster

Maple Leafs Sign Head Coach Sheldon Keefe To Multi-Year Extension

Maple Leafs Sign Defenceman Simon Benoit

Maple Leafs Re-sign Auston Matthews To Four-year Contract Extension

Maple Leafs Mourn Loss of Rodion Amirov

Maple Leafs Sign First-round Pick Easton Cowan To Entry-level Contract

Maple Leafs x Red Wings 2023 Pre-season Game Rescheduled

Maple Leafs Sign Goaltender Martin Jones to a one-year Contract

Maple Leafs Re-sign Nicholas Abruzzese to A Two-year, Two-way Contract

Maple Leafs add Guy Boucher and Mike Van Ryn to Coaching Staff

Maple Leafs Hire Derek Clancey as Assistant GM, Player Personnel

John Gruden Named Head Coach of Toronto Marlies

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Dylan Gambrell