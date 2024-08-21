Maple Leafs Re-sign Alex Steeves To A One-year, Two-way Contract 

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has re-signed forward Alex Steeves to a one-year, two-way contract. The value of the contract is $775,000 at the NHL level.

Steeves, 24, recorded 57 points (27 goals, 30 assists) in 65 games with the Toronto Marlies last season and was named to the 2024 AHL All-Star Game. The Bedford, New Hampshire native has skated in seven career NHL regular seasons games with the Maple Leafs, registering one assist. Through three seasons with the Marlies, Steeves has recorded 154 points (69 goals, 85 assists) in 188 regular season games while adding five points (one goal, four assists) in 10 playoff games.

Steeves originally signed with Toronto as a free agent on March 28, 2021.