Maple Leafs & Raptors Announce 'Fan Days' This March

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors announced today that each team will be hosting a dedicated event at Scotiabank Arena giving fans unique access to the teams they love this March Break. The first-ever Leafs Fan Day presented by Rogers will take place on Thursday, March 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET and the second annual Raptors Fan Day presented by Canadian Tire will be hosted on Monday, March 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET. Each fan-centric event will feature exclusive giveaways and contests, activations in the concourse, special guest and alumni appearances as well as an interactive on-ice and on-court player showcase.

“The energy our fans bring is a big part of what makes playing in Toronto special,” head coach Craig Berube said. “Leafs Fan Day gives us an opportunity to connect with them in a different way and say thank you. We’re excited to be part of an event that celebrates both our team and Leafs Nation.”

Fans in attendance at Leafs Fan Day can look forward to entertainment on and off the ice, including 3v3 competition with Maple Leafs players, an on-ice showcase with the Toronto Sceptres, meet and greet opportunities with Darryl Sittler, Wendel Clark, Darcy Tucker, Curtis Joseph and more. In addition, team merchandise at Real Sports Apparel will be 20 per cent off, and select concession items will be offered at reduced prices. Presenting partner Rogers will be enhancing the experience with giveaways for fans and special access for customers through Rogers Beyond the Seat.

“Fan Day is a different atmosphere – it’s a chance for our guys to be a bit more relaxed, have a bit more fun, and I love that we get to show this side of our team to our loyal Raptors fans,” head coach Darko Rajakovic said. “We know we have the best fans in the NBA, we know how lucky we are to play our games in front of them at Scotiabank Arena, and to be able to show our appreciation? It’s just awesome.”

Raptors Fan Day will feature dynamic skill and drills challenges with Raptors players, opportunities for select fans to participate in on-court contests alongside the team and more surprise competitions. In the concourse, team merchandise and concession deals will also be available on Fan Day as well as photo activations and appearances from alumni.

Admission to Fan Day events are now available through Fan Access, a newly launched platform designed to provide opportunities for unparalleled access to the Maple Leafs and Raptors through one-of-a-kind experiences, exclusive content, tickets and more. As the teams’ marquee event for unique and intimate access, tickets to Leafs Fan Day presented by Rogers and Raptors Fan Day presented by Canadian Tire are available to Fan Access members first through the ‘Superfan’ package.

Visit MapleLeafs.com/Fans/Fan-Day for more information and tickets to Leafs Fan Day and Raptors.com/Raptors-Fan-Day for Raptors Fan Day.