MAPLE LEAFS POSTGAME NOTES, MAY 5 vs. FLORIDA, ROUND 2, GAME 1

PLAYER NOTES
- William Nylander opened the scoring for the Maple Leafs 33 seconds into the first period and scored his second goal of the game at 12:51 of the first period, improving to five goals scored during the 2025 StanleyCup Playoffs. Per NHL Stats, “Nylander marked the seventh-fastest game-opening goal (0:33) in Maple Leafs postseason history and the fastest since Game 3 of the 1987 Division Semifinals (Dan Daoust: 0:31)... Nylander scored his sixth career game-opening goal in the playoffs. Only two players have more with Toronto: Ted Kennedy (9) and Dave Keon (7).” Nylander tied a single-game playoff career-high with two goals which he has marked on four occasions. Nylander has scored four goals in his last two games. Per NHL Stats, “Nylander (2-0—2) became the 10th player in Maple Leafs history to record consecutive multi-goal games in the postseason and first since Wendel Clark (Game 6-7 of 1994 CSF).” Nylander also recorded the lone assist on Rielly’s goal, posting his seventh assist of the postseason. Nylander tied a single-game playoff career-high with three points (2G, 1A) which he has marked on four occasions. Nylander marked the 15th multi-point game of his playoff career. Nylander is currently tied for the league lead among postseason point leaders with 12 (5G, 7A). Tonight he set a new single-season playoff career-high in points (surpassing his previous career-high of 10 set in 2023).
- Morgan Rielly scored for the Maple Leafs at 17:16 of the first period, posting his third goal of the postseason. With the 14th goal of his playoff career, Rielly set a new franchise record for career postseason goals by a defenceman, passing Ian Turnbull (13).
- Chris Tanev scored for the Maple Leafs at 7:50 of the second period, posting his first goal of the postseason and first postseason goal as a Maple Leaf. Tanev also recorded the secondary assist on Knies’ goal, posting his second assist of the postseason. Tanev marked the third multi-point game of his playoff career.
- Matthew Knies scored the game-winning goal for the Maple Leafs at 14:00 of the third period, recording his fourth goal of the postseason. Knies also registered the secondary assist on Tanev’s goal, posting his first assist of the postseason. Knies marked the first multi-point game of his playoff career. With five points (4A, 1A) recorded during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Knies set a new single-season playoff career-high in points.
- Max Pacioretty recorded the primary assist on Nylander’s first goal of the game and the secondary assist on Nylander’s second goal of the game, improving to three assists recorded during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Pacioretty marked the fourth multi-assist game of his playoff career and the 12th multi-point game of his playoff career. Per NHL Stats, “Pacioretty (0-2—2) became the fifth different player age 36 or older to post a multi-point playoff period with Toronto in the NHL’s expansion era (since 1967-68). The others: Jason Spezza (Game 4 of 2021 R1), Patrick Marleau (Game 7 of 2018 R1), Steve Thomas (Game 2 of 2001 CSF, Game 6 of 2000 CQF & Game 2 of 2000 CQF) and Joe Nieuwendyk (Game 7 of 2004 CQF).” Pacioretty has recorded an assist in back-to-back games (3A), totalling four points (1G, 3A) during his assist streak.- Jake McCabe registered the secondary assist on Nylander’s first goal of the game and recorded the primary assist on Tanev’s goal, improving to three assists recorded during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. McCabe marked the first multi-assist and multi-point game of his playoff career.
- Oliver Ekman-Larsson recorded the primary assist on Nylander’s second goal of the game, posting his first assist of the postseason and first postseason assist as a Maple Leaf.
- Mitch Marner posted the primary assist on Knies’ goal, recording his eighth assist of the postseason. Marner has recorded an assist in back-to-back games (2A). Marner is currently tied for second in the league among postseason assist leaders with eight.
- Calle Järnkrok skated in the 100th playoff game of his NHL career tonight.
- Anthony Stolarz stopped 8 of 9 shots he faced tonight. In relief, Joseph Woll stopped 17 of 20 shots he faced in tonight’s win.
- Morgan Rielly was on the ice for a team-high 15 Toronto shot attempts-for at 5-on-5.
- Pontus Holmberg finished the game with a team-high 5-on-5 shot attempt percentage of 56.25 percent (9 for, 7 against).
TEAM NOTES
- The Maple Leafs were 0-for-5 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill tonight.
- Per NHL Stats, “Game 1 marked the fourth time in franchise history the Maple Leafs won a game with two goalies appearing in the contest. The others: Game 1 of the 1977 Quarterfinals, Game 2 of the 1971 Quarterfinals and Game 5 of the 1967 Semifinals.”