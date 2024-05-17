Maple Leafs Name Craig Berube Head Coach

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that Craig Berube has been hired as the hockey club’s head coach.

Berube, 58, becomes the 32nd head coach in Maple Leafs history. He joins Toronto after six seasons as head coach of the St. Louis Blues, where he compiled a regular season record of 206-132-44 (.597) while leading the Blues to the franchise’s first Stanley Cup championship in 2019. Berube was named a finalist for the 2019 Jack Adams Award.

Berube also served as head coach of the Philadelphia Flyers for two seasons (2013-14 to 2014-15). In 543 regular season games as an NHL head coach, Berube owns a record of 281-190-72 (.584).

In addition to his NHL head coaching experience, Berube spent parts of two seasons (2017-18 to 2018-19) as an associate coach in St. Louis, seven seasons (2006-07, 2008-09 to 2014-15) as an assistant coach with the Philadelphia Flyers, one season (2016-17) as head coach of the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves, and parts of four seasons with the Flyers’ AHL affiliate, the Philadelphia Phantoms, as head coach (2006-07 to 2007-08) and assistant coach (2004-05 to 2005-06).

During his playing career, the Calahoo, Alberta native spent 17 seasons in the NHL with Philadelphia, Toronto, Calgary, Washington and the New York Islanders. In 1,054 regular season NHL games, Berube totaled 159 points (61 goals, 98 assists) and 3,149 penalty minutes.