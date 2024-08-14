Maple Leafs Name Auston Matthews 26th Captain in Franchise History

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that Auston Matthews has been named the 26th captain in franchise history, succeeding John Tavares.

Tavares, who has served as captain since October 2019, has been a pivotal leader both on and off the ice. He will continue to bring his veteran presence and guidance to the team as he remains an integral part of the Maple Leafs roster and leadership group.

“When Brad Treliving and I met at the end of this past season and discussed ways for our team to take the next step, we both agreed that Auston is ready and it’s his time to lead,” said John Tavares. “It’s been an incredible honour to serve as captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs these past five seasons. Looking forward, I will do everything to support Auston as we continue our pursuit of the Stanley Cup.”

"I’m incredibly humbled to be named captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs," said Matthews. "I’m honoured to follow in John’s footsteps and continue our work in leading this team along with so many other leaders within our dressing room. This team, this city, and our fans mean everything to me. We all embrace the history of this franchise, and we are determined to get the job done.”

“Over these past eight seasons, we’ve witnessed first-hand Auston’s trajectory and evolution as a player and a person,” said Brendan Shanahan, President and Alternate Governor of the Toronto Maple Leafs. “He’s grown year over year and has shown, through his dedication to the Leafs and unwavering commitment, that he is ready to lead this Club.”

“This was part of a conversation that grew as the summer went along that John (Tavares) was very much a part of from beginning to end.” said General Manager Brad Treliving. "We believe Auston's unique qualities as a hockey player and ability to inspire his teammates will drive our team's success moving forward."

Matthews, 26, has been driven to lead since being drafted first overall in 2016. With a Hart Memorial Trophy, three Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophies, the Ted Lindsay Award, a Calder Memorial Trophy and All-Star team designations, his unwavering dedication have earned him respect within the locker room and across the league.