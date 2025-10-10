Maple Leafs Move Time For Monday’s Game To 2 PM To Avoid Conflict With Blue Jays’ ALCS Game & Create ‘Magical Monday’ For Toronto Fans

While the time for Game 2 of the Blue Jays’ American League Championship Series has not yet been announced, the Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the team is moving their home game on Monday against the Detroit Red Wings from 4 p.m. to 2 p.m. to avoid a conflict and create a double header that Toronto sports fans will certainly be thankful for.

Following the Leafs game, fans will be able to stay in their seats at Scotiabank Arena to catch all of the ALCS action as the Sportsnet broadcast is aired on the videoboard in-arena.

“The Blue Jays playoff excitement has captured the entire city and we want to help make sure that fans don’t miss a pitch,” said Keith Pelley, President & CEO of MLSE. “We greatly appreciate the cooperation by the NHL and Amazon Prime to make this time change possible and we all look forward to cheering on both the Leafs and the Blue Jays on Monday afternoon and evening.”

The new game time for Monday’s Maple Leafs game will be updated digitally on all game tickets.

Fans not attending the game can watch Monday’s game on Amazon Prime’s first Prime Monday Night Hockey broadcast of the 2025-26 season beginning at 2 p.m.