Maple Leafs Introduce Ryan Leslie as Team Host

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that Ryan Leslie has joined the organization as the team’s new host, responsible for delivering exclusive content, news, and behind-the-scenes access for Maple Leafs fans.

Leslie, a familiar face and voice to hockey fans across Canada, has spent the past decade covering the NHL for Sportsnet & Hockey Night in Canada, most recently as Calgary’s rinkside reporter and host. Known for his in-depth interviews, sharp storytelling, and personable style, he has earned a reputation as one of the league’s most trusted and engaging media voices.

In his new role with the Maple Leafs, Leslie will bring fans closer to the team than ever before, providing unique insights, breaking news, and original features across the Leafs’ digital, broadcast, and social platforms. His work will span pre-game and post-game coverage, player and coach interviews, and special behind-the-scenes access throughout the season.

“Ryan’s knowledge of the game, his ability to connect with players and coaches, and his talent for telling the stories that matter make him an incredible addition to our Maple Leafs content team,” said MLSE Chief Marketing Officer Shannon Hosford. “Our fans will benefit from his experience and his passion for bringing them closer to the action.”

Leslie, a native of Port Dover, Ontario, said he’s eager to start the next chapter of his hockey career in Toronto. “The opportunity to work with the Maple Leafs — an iconic franchise with a passionate fan base — is something I’m incredibly excited about,” Leslie said. “I can’t wait to share the stories of this team and help give fans a front-row seat to all the action.”

Leslie will officially join the Maple Leafs ahead of the 2025–26 NHL season.