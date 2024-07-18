Maple Leafs Hire Mark Leach As Director of Amateur Scouting

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has hired Mark Leach as the team’s Director of Amateur Scouting.

Leach joins the Maple Leafs following 11 seasons with the Dallas Stars Amateur Scouting staff. In Dallas, Leach worked directly with the Stars’ Director of Amateur Scouting to oversee the Club’s successful drafting efforts. Leach began his career in the NHL as an Amateur Scout with the Detroit Red Wings where he spent 20 seasons (1994 to 2013). During his time with the Red Wings, Leach helped put together the rosters that would lead the team to Stanley Cups wins in 1997, 1998, 2002 and 2008. In addition to his NHL scouting experience, Leach spent four seasons as an NCAA assistant coach, splitting his time between Michigan Tech (1990-91 to 1992-93) and Boston College (1993-94).

As a player, Leach spent four seasons with St. Lawrence University (NCAA) from 1980-81 to 1983-84 where he recorded 69 points (15 goals, 54 assists) in 127 career NCAA games.