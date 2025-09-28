Maple Leafs Extend Goaltender Anthony Stolarz

TML_25_PlayerSigning_T1_AnthonyStolarz_Web

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has signed goaltender Anthony Stolarz to a four-year contract extension. The average annual value of the contract is $3.750 million.

Stolarz, 31, skated in 34 games for the Maple Leafs last season, posting a 21-8-3 record and a .926 save percentage. The Edison, NJ native ranked first in save percentage (.926) and third in goals-against average (2.14) amongst goaltenders with 25+ games last season. In 142 NHL regular season games, split between Philadelphia, Edmonton, Anaheim, and Toronto, Stolarz has a combined record of 64-39-12 and a .918 save percentage. Stolarz won the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers 2024.

Stolarz was originally drafted by Philadelphia in the second round (45th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft.

