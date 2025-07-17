Maple Leafs Complete Trade with Vancouver

TML_25_Trade_Web

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has acquired forward Dakota Joshua from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a fourth round selection in the 2028 NHL Draft.

Joshua, 29, recorded 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) through 57 games with the Vancouver Canucks during the 2024-25 season. The Dearborn, MI native has posted 78 points (40 goals, 38 assists) in 241 career regular season NHL games split between Vancouver and St. Louis while collecting eight points (four goals, four assists) in 14 career playoff games.

The 6’3, 206-pound forward was originally selected by Toronto in the fifth round (128th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft.

