Maple Leafs Complete Trade With Colorado

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has traded forward Nicolas Roy to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for a conditional first-round selection in the 2027 NHL Draft and a conditional fifth-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft.

In the event Colorado’s 2027 first-round selection is in the top-10 of the 2027 NHL Draft, Colorado will send its unprotected 2028 first-round pick to Toronto. Colorado currently holds three fifth-round selections in the 2026 NHL Draft; the lowest of those three picks will be transferred to Toronto as part of the transaction.