Maple Leafs Announce Hockey Operations Changes

Toronto Maple Leafs General Manager John Chayka announced today further changes to the club’s hockey operations department. Assistant General Manager Brandon Pridham and the club have mutually agreed to part ways, while Assistant General Manager, Player Personnel Derek Clancey will also be departing the organization.

“Brandon has played an integral role in the organization over the past 12 seasons,” said Chayka. “We are sincerely appreciative of Brandon’s professionalism, commitment and dedication to the Maple Leafs throughout his tenure. Derek also brought valuable experience and insight to our hockey operations department during his time with the club. We thank both Brandon and Derek for their contributions to the organization and wish them and their families all the very best moving forward.”