Maple Leafs Announce 2025 NHL Preseason Schedule

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today the club's 2025 NHL preseason schedule, which begins on Sunday, September 21st against the Ottawa Senators. The club will play six preseason games in total with three games at home and three games on the road. The Maple Leafs will play two games against the Senators, two games against the Montréal Canadiens and two games against the Detroit Red Wings.

The Maple Leafs 2025 preseason schedule is available below.

Sunday, September 21 – 3:00 pm ET at Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre (Ottawa, ON)

Tuesday, September 23 – 7:00 pm ET vs. Ottawa Scotiabank Arena (Toronto, ON)

Thursday, September 25 – 7:00 pm ET at Montréal Bell Centre (Montréal, QC)

Saturday, September 27 – 7:00 pm ET vs Montréal Scotiabank Arena (Toronto, ON)

Thursday, October 2 – 7:00 pm ET vs Detroit Scotiabank Arena (Toronto, ON)

Saturday, October 4 – 7:00 pm ET at Detroit Little Caesars Arena (Detroit, MI)

Further details including ticketing, broadcast information and the team's training camp schedule will be released at a later date.