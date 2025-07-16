Maple Leafs Announce 2025-26 NHL Regular Season Schedule

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today the club’s regular season schedule for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

This year’s regular season will begin on Wednesday, October 8 when the Maple Leafs take on the Montréal Canadiens at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto will wrap their 2025-26 regular season schedule on the road, facing off against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Wednesday, April 15.

REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE NOTES

  • Longest home stand: Five games (3x) – October 13 to October 21, December 6 to December 16, January 19 to January 27
  • Longest road stretch: Six games (2x) – November 22 to December 4, January 29 to February 26
  • Number of back-to-back games: 15
  • Busiest month: 16 games – January
  • Busiest home month: Eight games (3x) – October, December, January
  • Busiest road month: Nine games – March
  • Busiest day of the week: Saturday – 23 games (10 home, 13 road)

MAPLE LEAFS 2025-26 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN

Screenshot 2025-07-16 at 11.26.05 AM

TML 2025-26 Season Schedule Calendar
- 8.94 MB
Download TML 2025-26 Season Schedule Calendar

