Maple Leafs Announce 2025-26 NHL Regular Season Schedule

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today the club’s regular season schedule for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

This year’s regular season will begin on Wednesday, October 8 when the Maple Leafs take on the Montréal Canadiens at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto will wrap their 2025-26 regular season schedule on the road, facing off against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Wednesday, April 15.

REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE NOTES

Longest home stand: Five games (3x) – October 13 to October 21, December 6 to December 16, January 19 to January 27

Longest road stretch: Six games (2x) – November 22 to December 4, January 29 to February 26

Number of back-to-back games: 15

Busiest month: 16 games – January

Busiest home month: Eight games (3x) – October, December, January

Busiest road month: Nine games – March

Busiest day of the week: Saturday – 23 games (10 home, 13 road)

MAPLE LEAFS 2025-26 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN