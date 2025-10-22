Maple Leafs and Raptors to also support with updates and in-game programming at games to help fans follow every pitch as Blue Jays chase history

As the Toronto Blue Jays prepare to chase history with their third World Series appearance, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors will be rallying behind the team and giving fans the opportunity to stay connected to all the city’s sports action by moving the start times of upcoming home games. The teams will also be screening the Blue Jays game on the center screen post-game and integrating themed programming features throughout these Maple Leafs and Raptors games at Scotiabank Arena.

NEW START TIME

Friday, October 24

Raptors vs Bucks 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 25

Maple Leafs vs Sabres 5 p.m. ET

Tuesday, October 28

Maple Leafs vs Flames 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 29

Raptors vs Rockets 6:30 p.m. ET

“Toronto sports fans are undeniably some of the most passionate fans in the world, and we are proud to have the city’s teams come together and give these fans an opportunity to experience a significant moment in our city’s and nation’s history,” said Keith Pelley, President & CEO, MLSE. “Each of these game time changes are quite complicated and represent the cooperation of many stakeholders including the respective leagues, coaches and players of the Leafs, Raptors and opposing teams and broadcasters. We are grateful to them all for their assistance as we work to make this a very special moment for Toronto fans as we come together to support the Blue Jays.”

For more information and tickets, visit MapleLeafs.com and Raptors.com.